Ballater sits in the heart of majestic Royal Deeside and is also located in the Cairngorms National Park, making it one of Scotland’s most scenic visitor spots.

Visitors to this picturesque Victorian village can enjoy a range of accommodation, cosy cafes, quality restaurants, excellent shopping and great links to outdoor adventure, including hiking, climbing and skiing. Golf can be played in the beautiful surroundings of the 18-hole Ballater golf club and fishing is available, with the appropriate permits, on the River Dee.

There are many castles located close to Ballater, the most famous being Balmoral Castle, the summer residence of the Royal Family, described by Queen Victoria as ‘my dear paradise in the Highlands’. Other castles close by include Braemar Castle, Crathes Castle and Craigievar Castle.